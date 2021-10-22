Delhi reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.

A Delhi health department release said that 21 people have recovered from the disease taking the count to 14,14,087.

The cumulative cases are 14,39,488 and the death toll stands at 25,090.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor