Delhi reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
Delhi reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.
A Delhi health department release said that 21 people have recovered from the disease taking the count to 14,14,087.
The cumulative cases are 14,39,488 and the death toll stands at 25,090.
