Delhi reports 22 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; zero death for 5th consecutive day

Delhi reported 22 new COVID cases and 44 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the union territory.

The new cases pushed the total number of COVID cases in the national capital to 14,38,233. Meanwhile, the total recoveries have gone up to 14,12,760. Currently, the number of active COVID cases in Delhi is 390.

The national capital recorded no death due to the disease for the fifth consecutive day. The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,083 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

With the 61,968 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.04 per cent. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,64,89,794.

Presently, there are 94 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,49,94,399 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,06,16,609 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 43,77,790 people have received both shots.

( With inputs from ANI )

