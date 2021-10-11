Delhi reports 23 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,218, of which 14,13,760 have recovered. There are 369 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Only one patient recovered from the disease in the said period in the national capital. Further, no death was reported in the city due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,089 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

With the 46,843 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.05 per cent. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,83,11,984.

Presently, there are 102 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,90,60,000 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,25,36,662 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 65,23,338 people have received both shots.

( With inputs from ANI )

