Delhi reports 28 new COVID cases, zero death

Delhi recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases and 29 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,311, of which 14,13,885 have recovered. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 337.

Notably, the national capital recorded no death due to COVID for the fourth consecutive day. The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,089 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

With the 61,012 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.05 per cent. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,84,99,638.

Presently, there are 104 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,93,65,655 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,26,60,459 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 67,05,196 people have received both shots.

( With inputs from ANI )

