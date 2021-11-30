Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,40,934.The city has 287 active cases. With no deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 25,098.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.07 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

As many as 32 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,549.

A total of 36,392 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,09,15,525.

The bulletin said that 1,32,967 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital have reached 2,26,30,643.

( With inputs from ANI )

