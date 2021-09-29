Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 41 new COVID 19 cases during the last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin released by the Delhi Government, the positivity rate during the last 24 hours is 0.06 per cent.

Twenty-two people recovered in the last 24 hours and no death was reported due to the disease.

The city has 392 active cases and 107 of them are in home isolation.

The bulletin said 1,80,663 people were administered COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which, 81,572 received their first shot of vaccine while 99,091 received their second dose of vaccine.

Delhi has 97 containment zones at present.

The bulletin said that 71,983 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 49,688 samples were tested using the RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat testing methods while 22295 were done using the Rapid Antigen testing method. A total of 27596473 samples have been tested so far.

The total count of cases has gone up to 14,38,821 of which 14,13,342 have recovered from the disease while 25,087 have lost their lives.

Till date, 1,75,57,752 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital. Out of this, 1,19,21,965 people have received the first dose of vaccination while 56,35,787 have received both shots of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

