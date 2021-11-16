Delhi reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the count of active cases in the national capital to 357.

The city also reported 24 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total reported COVID-19 cases have gone up to 14,40,484 of which 14,15,032 patients have recovered from the disease.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, no deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The COVID death toll in the national capital stands at 25,095.

The positivity rate in the metro was 0.08 per cent.

A total of 52,166 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours including 40,958 RT-PCR tests and 11,208 rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 3,01,74,540.

The bulletin said 1,14,547 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number has gone up to 2,13,70,761.

( With inputs from ANI )

