Delhi reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 47 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

For a second consecutive day, no new death was recorded in the city. The death toll remained at 25,085.

According to the health bulletin issued by Delhi Government, the cumulative caseload has reached 1,438,868 including 400 active cases. The cumulative positive rate stands at 5.2 per cent.

The Covid recovery rate mounted to 98.23 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

With 39 more recoveries, the total recoveries have gone up to 1,413,381.

A total of 72,386 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of these, 50,425 were RT-PCR tests and 21,961 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,77,68,859 tests have been done so far.

There are a total of 97 containment zones in Delhi.

As per the health bulletin, 1,52,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,77,10,493 cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi including 1,19,93,688 who received the first dose and 57,16,805 who have been vaccinated with the second dose.

