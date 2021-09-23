Delhi reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A Delhi government Health Bulletin said that the cumulative positive cases in the city stand at 14,38,634 including 433 active cases. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

With 26 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries have gone up to 14,13,116. The total fatalities remain at 25,085 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

A total of 70,533 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of which, 48,971 were RT-PCR tests and 21,562 were Antigen tests.

The national capital has 98 containment zones.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor