Delhi reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The national capital reported no COVID-19 fatality for the third day.

The death toll stands at 25,068 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

A Delhi government health bulletin said 84 more recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. Delhi's positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

The cumulative cases in the city have gone up to 14,36,988 including 468 active cases and 14,11,452 recoveries.

A Delhi government health bulletin said 1,33,661 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total count of beneficiaries vaccinated in the capital to 1,12,21,415.

The bulletin said 73,324 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

