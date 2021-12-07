Delhi reports 51 fresh COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 51 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city has reported a total of 14,41,449 cases.With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, the death toll in the city remains at 25,099. The city has 376 active cases.The total recoveries have gone up to 14,15,974 with 19 more recoveries in the last 24 hours.The positivity rate is 0.10 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.A total of 50,023 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,13,17,488.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital has reached 2,34,49,653.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor