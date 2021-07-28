Delhi reports 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

The national capital on Wednesday reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital mounted to 14,36,093 including 573 active cases.

The cumulative recoveries in the city due to this virus escalated to 14,10,471 including 61 fresh recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 52,533 tests were conducted and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent was reported.

The death toll in the capital touched 25,049 including the new death. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi jabbed 97,63,721 cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far of which 37,825 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

