Delhi reports 7,128 dengue cases this year so far, highest in last 5 years

Delhi reported 7,128 dengue cases this year so far marking the highest number in the last five years.

According to South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 1,851 cases of dengue were reported in the national capital in the last week.

So far nine patients have died in Delhi due to dengue this year.

Notably, not a single death due to disease has been reported during the last two weeks in Delhi.

In the national capital, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019. Further in 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent. A total of 1,072 infections were reported last year.

Of the total 7,128 dengue cases this year, over 50 per cent, that is 5,591 cases were reported in November alone, indicating a rise in the infection rate.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured that the government is keeping a check on the spike in dengue and is doing the needful.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor