Delhi: Sharpshooter of Kapil Sangwan gang arrested

The Special Cell of Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old sharpshooter of gangster Kapil Sangwan from Kakrola Road in Delhi, said police on Sunday.

The sharpshooter who was arrested on December 3 has been identified as Deepak Dhankar, a resident of the Najafgarh area.

The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 5 live cartridges from him.

According to police, Dhankar was on the run for the past six months after jumping interim bail in the murder case of Srikishan, Manjeet Mahal's father, in village Mitraon, Najafgarh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi police laid a trap near Kakrola village. At around 2 pm, when Dhankar arrive in Celerio car, he was signalled to stop his vehicle. When he sensed the presence of police in the area, he opened fire at the team. The police personnel rushed towards his car, overpowered him and arrested him.

Dhankar has six criminal cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery/dacoity, carjacking, extortion etc in Delhi and Haryana. Moreover, Dhankar was not attending court cases.

Deepak Dhankar has also disclosed that he was planning to eliminate Manjeet Mahal in judicial custody while being produced in courts with the help of members of his gang. He has told that he had procured the arms and ammunition for the purpose of the murder of Manjeet Mahal and his brother Sanjay Mahal.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

