Delhi Traffic Police lay massive security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have made massive security arrangements in the national capital, especially at Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, said Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

The traffic police have also laid down a blueprint to divert the vehicle on August 15.

Only those vehicles with a valid pass issued by Delhi traffic police will be permitted to around the Red Fort area on Independence Day, informed the Joint Commissioner in a press conference held in Delhi today.

The police have issued two types of passes for the invitees -- a triangular and a square pass. Vehicles with a triangle pass will be allowed inside the Red Fort complex while those with a square pass, will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort.

"Only permitted people can come and see the Independence Day celebrations. Others can view on television channels like Doordarshan," he said.

Huge containers have been placed around Red Fort in view of the ongoing farmers' protest as a security-related measure.

A full dress rehearsal for the arrangement will be conducted on August 13, 2021. As such for the convenience of public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions shall be imposed around the Red Fort on August 13, 2021, he said.

Delhi Traffic Police has closed many roads on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am.

These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass, the police informed.

Apart from this, commercial trucks and inter-state buses will also not be permitted to travel between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 midnight till 11 am of August 13 and similarly 12 in the midnight till 11 am of August 15.

The traffic police also said that those who have been invited to the celebration at Red Fort should not carry any kind of electronic equipment, matches, lighters, laptops with them. The police have also made it clear that this time only those people who have been invited will be able to reach the Red Fort.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor