Delhi: Youth suffers gunshot injury after car driver opened fire
By ANI | Published: August 26, 2021 11:24 AM2021-08-26T11:24:07+5:302021-08-26T11:35:02+5:30
A youth suffered a gunshot injury on the head after the driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, said Delhi Police.
The victim was shifted to a hospital in Noida. "A case has been registered. Police are examining the case of road rage and other possible angles," said the police.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
