Delhi: Youth suffers gunshot injury after car driver opened fire

A youth suffered a gunshot injury on the head after the driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, said Delhi Police.

The victim was shifted to a hospital in Noida. "A case has been registered. Police are examining the case of road rage and other possible angles," said the police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

