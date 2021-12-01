Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Wednesday morning was recorded at 316.

In light of the air quality standard, SAFAR issued an advisory to reduce heavy exertion. As per SAFAR's prediction, the AQI in Delhi will marginally improve to 305 but will remain in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Some residents of Delhi complained of respiratory problems and said that no improvement has been witnessed.

"There is too much pollution in Delhi. It increases in winter every year. The government is not doing anything. People feel irritation in the chest because of the pollution," said a resident of RK Puram.

Another local said, "There is no change in the situation of the pollution in Delhi. I don't think it will improve in the coming years as the number of vehicles on the roads is increasing and so is the population."

Sanjay Kumar Sahni, a Delhi resident, had a list of suggestions for the government which included the installation of air purifier towers and seeking the public's opinion on taking other measures.

"We feel more suffocated now. Even wearing masks doesn't help. The government should take serious action on this. Modern technology should be used to check the pollution," he added.

Mahendra Pratap Rana, who stepped out for an early morning walk claimed that everyone is facing breathing problems.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Noida was at 346 and in Gurugram, it stood at 334.

The Delhi government has put a ban on all construction activities in the national capital till further orders.

The schools in Delhi reopened on November 29 after they were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor