Delhi's air quality improves at 318 AQI, likely to remain same for next few days

New Delhi, Nov 15 Delhi's air quality on Monday marginally improved to 'very poor' with an overall AQI of 318 and is likely to remain the same for the next few days.

The city woke up to a misty Monday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 27 degrees 10 degrees Celsius respectively, the India Meteorological data (IMD) showed.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 90 per cent. As per IMD, the maximum temperature of the national capital on Sunday stood at 28.1 degrees and the minimum at 10.3 per cent.

On the air quality front, Delhi's overall AQI has improved marginally and has settled at 'very poor' at 318 from Saturday's 'severe' and Sunday's AQI of 330. The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air was 162 and 87, respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the 'very poor' category on November 15 and 16, SAFAR's summary on air quality forecast mentioned.

"The outlook for the subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the 'Very Poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," it added.

The effective farm fire count on Sunday stood at 3,445 and its contribution to Delhi's PM2.5 was 12 per cent.

