Delhi's air quality still 'very poor'

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 311, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In light of the air quality standard, SAFAR issued an advisory to reduce heavy exertion.

As per SAFAR's prediction, the AQI in Delhi will deteriorate to 321 and will remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

Some residents of Delhi still believe that there is no improvement in the air quality.

Vijay Kumar, a local, who stepped out for his morning walk complained of pain in the eyes due to pollution. "I face breathing problems as well," he added.

Another Delhi resident Bhola Kumar said, "The air quality has remained stagnant."

On Sunday night, part of Delhi-NCR received light showers of rain. "Seems like last night's rain has improved the air quality a bit," said Nishant Kumar, a local.

Meanwhile, an AQI of 301 and 342 was recorded at 7.55 am in Gurugram and Noida, respectively.

After the Supreme Court pulled it up for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city, the Delhi government directed that schools will remain closed until further orders.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor