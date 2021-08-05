Delhi's Nangal minor rape case: NCPCR seeks detailed action taken report within 48 hours

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday asked the district magistrate to submit an action taken report within 48 hours in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case.

In a letter to the district magistrate, the commission asked DM to ensure that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation in a matter where a minor girl was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi under POCSO Act 2012.

"You are requested to ensure that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation as prescribed under Section 23 of POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and furnish action taken report in respect to the following within 48 hours from the date of issue of this letter," said NCPCR in a letter.

The Commission said it has taken cognizance of the said matter under Section 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005.

The Commission asked to provide a copy of the flit and status of inquiry in the case.

NCPCR also seeks a copy of all the orders passed in this matter by the district magistrate and has asked for the steps taken by District Child Welfare Committee in the case.

It further asked about the steps initiated or taken for providing compensation to the victim's family.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NCPCR issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

