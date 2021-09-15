Dengue outbreak: 114 people die, including 88 kids; viral fever wreaks havoc in UP

The whole world is currently battling coronavirus. Amid the covid crisis, dengue cases are rising in the country,. Dengue cases are on the rise in some states. Dengue and viral fever have plagued Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The health department has informed about this. As many as 12,000 people have been infected and the hospital is facing shortage of beds. So far, 114 people have died, including 88 kids. Four people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. According to the health department, the dengue cases are rising rapidly.

Patients in government hospitals have to struggle to get beds. People are being admitted to government hospitals for treatment as there is not enough money for treatment in private hospitals. But now with the increase in the number of patients, there is no space left for new patients.

Meanwhile, a shocking incident has taken place. A laborer has lost his five-year-old kid due to untimely treatment. The private hospital demanded thirty thousand for the child's treatment which they couldn't afford. But the hospital refused to treat the boy as the laborer did not have that much money. Dengue has created a very serious situation in Firozabad.

Health officials are visiting homes to check on people, and a large number of beds are being arranged at the hospital. Dengue and viral fever are most prevalent in children under 15 years of age. That is why the number of infected children is the highest.