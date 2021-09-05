Dengue outbreak in UP's Firozabad: Death toll rises to 51

The death toll due to dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district rose to 51 as more people lost their lives in the viral fever outbreak.

"With another person's death, the total death tally has been reached to 51," said district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi toldon Sunday.

Appealing to people for maintaining the cleanliness around them, the CMO urged them not to let water be collected around them anywhere including the cooler.

"Do not let the water be collected around you. Change the water from the cooler. Maintain cleanliness. If you are having a fever, go get yourself checked up," the CMO said.

At least 475 patients have been admitted to the Autonomous State Medical College at present time.

"There are 475 patients admitted in the hospital at present, in which 62 patients are admitted in the new building, while the rest are in the old building," the acting Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Alok Kumar said.

On Friday, the five-member Central team of the Health Ministry conducted a door-to-door inspection and made people aware of the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district.

The team after conducting the door-to-door inspection also held a meeting with the district and state health officials.

On Thursday, the five-member team from the Uttar Pradesh Health Department conducted tests and found a large number of dengue mosquito larvae here, said Dr Awadhesh Yadav, Joint Director of Health Department, who is leading this team. The team arrived in Firozabad from Lucknow on August 30.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier ordered the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district where many children reportedly died due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

Earlier on Monday, UP CM visited the Autonomous State Medical College to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases.

( With inputs from ANI )

