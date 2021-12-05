Despite COVID challenges, India's agricultural, processed food products exports increase by over 13 pc: Centre

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday said that India's exports of agricultural and processed food products have witnessed an increase of more than 13 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal, notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry, in its press statement, informed that the export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit increased from USD 11,671 million in April-November 2020-21 to USD 13,261 million in April-November 2021-22.

The target for exports under APEDA basket products has been fixed at USD 23,713 million in 2021-22.

"The export of rice was the top forex earner at USD 5,937 million during April-November 2021-22, growing 11 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it touched USD 5,341 million," the ministry said.

Further, it was informed that meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew 12 per cent standing at USD 2665 million in April-November 2021-22 compared to USD 2371 million in the corresponding eight-month period of 2020-21.

"Fruit and vegetable exports were up by 12 per cent to touch USD 1720 million during April-November 2021-22 against USD 1536 million in April-November 2020-21," the ministry said.

"Exports of cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items grew by 26 per cent during April-November 2021-22 to touch USD 1418 million against USD 1127 million in April-November, 2020-21," it added.

The export of cashew also grew by 29 per cent to USD 302 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal compared to the same period the previous year.

However, the ministry said that the exports of oil meals declined by 12 per cent to USD 626 million in April-November, 2021-22, compared to same period in 2020-21.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor