Despite losing hands in accident, Odisha artist continues to follow passion for painting

A 26-years old artist from Bhubaneshwar continues to follow his passion for painting even after losing his both hands in an accident.

Speaking to ANI, the artist, Prabhakar Pradhan on Tuesday shared his love and passion for painting since childhood.

"In 2012, I have lost both of my hands in a train accident. But I have been painting since childhood, so I love doing it. I face many challenges while holding the brush and painting, but I still do it," he said.

Pradhan further said that he paints different types of idols and sceneries like Lord Ganesha, Krishna, Jagannath, Saraswati and sceneries. It takes me around 45-50 minutes to paint one scenery or idol, he added.

For creating such beautiful paintings, he also received many awards in his childhood. "I have even been awarded Rs 5,000 by the district collector for a painting in childhood," Pradhan told reporters here.

Encouraging people across the country, he said that people should believe in their talent and hard work. A person only needs the willpower to do something in their life.

( With inputs from ANI )

