Devotees offer prayers at Haridwar's Daksha Mahadev Temple on last Monday of Sawan

A large number of devotees thronged Daksha Mahadev Temple in Haridwar on the last Monday of the 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.

There is a belief that Monday is the most favourite day of Lord Shiva.

Vishveshwar Puri, the priest of the Daksha Mahadev Temple, explaining the importance of the occasion, said that the month is very dear to Lord Shiva and Kankhal is the house of Lord Shiva's in-laws.

"This is the first temple of Lord Shiva in the world. Lord Shiva made a promise to King Daksha that he will reside here for one month of Sawan, therefore Lord Shiva resides only in Daksha Prajapati during the month of Sawan," said Vishveshwar Puri.

There is a huge queue of devotees to perform Jalabhishek in the temples of Haridwar, but this year due to COVID-19, there has been a slight decrease in the numbers.

Vishveshwar Puri also said that special arrangements have been made by the temple management to ensure social distancing among the devotees in the temple.

Durgesh, a devotee said that people had come from far to offer prayers at the temple to Lord Shiva and for the fulfilment of their wishes.

"This temple is Lord Shiva's in-laws' house. Every year during the month of Sawan Lord Shiva resides here for one month. Today is the last Monday of Sawan and people in a large number have gathered here. But we are maintaining social distance and following all other COVID-19 guidelines," said a devotee, Sahiba

Another devotee, Simmi said there is a belief that Lord Shiva fulfils the wishes of those who offer prayer at the temple during the month of Sawan.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who is the Supreme Lord, the creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe, according to Hindu religious beliefs.

During this month, the devotees observe fasts on Mondays which are considered to be particularly auspicious days of the month.

The festival is celebrated predominantly in North India. This year Sawan started on July 25 and will end on August 22. Four Mondays fall during this period from July 26 to August 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

