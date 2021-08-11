DGCI gives permission to study on mixing Covaxin-Covishield

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given permission to conduct a study on giving mixed doses of Covaxin and Covishield. According to sources, the study and its clinical trials will be conducted on behalf of the Christian Medical College in Vellore. Similar experiments have been started in some large countries of the world.

The CDSCO's subject matter expert committee had on July 29 recommended a study for a combination of the two vaccines. However, this study will be different from the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) study. ICMR studies have shown that combining two corona vaccines provides better protection and immunity.

ICMR studies have found that, giving a mixed dose of Covaxin and Covishield, not only does it produce a good immune system against the corona, but it also affects variants of the corona. A total of 98 people were included in the study. Of these, 40 people were given both doses of Covishield and 40 doses of Covaxin, and 18 people were given the first dose of Covishield and the second dose of Covaxin.