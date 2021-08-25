DGGI Gurugram arrests two for input tax credit fraud
By ANI | Published: August 25, 2021 11:07 AM2021-08-25T11:07:39+5:302021-08-25T11:15:07+5:30
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) of Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU) in Haryana on Monday arrested two more people in Rs 176 crores Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud case, said the Ministry of Finance.
Next
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app