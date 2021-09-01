Dharmendra Pradhan reviews status of reopening of schools across country

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed the status of reopening of schools across the country with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

As Per Education Ministry, Union Education Minister also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all teaching and non-teaching staff in schools by the month of September.

"Government Of India (GoI) is prioritising vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools across India to ensure a safe environment for reopening of schools," stated the Education Ministry.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Secretary, School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal held a meeting with Education Secretaries of states and Union Territories via video conferencing on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines on school safety and vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools were discussed.

During the discussion, the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), advised all the states and UTs to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all the teaching and non-teaching staff during the month of September 2021 and those teaching and non-teaching staff who have already received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be followed up firmly for the second dose.

Department of School Education and Literacy is also obtaining the information on vaccination of teachers on weekly basis from states and UTs through the tracker.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor