Did Kanhaiya Kumar remove AC from Patna CPI office? Here's what the Congress leader said

Kanhaiya Kumar, who recently joined the Congress, has answered the question about is he had taken out the AC installed by him in the CPI's state office in Patna.

CPI Bihar state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey on Tuesday confirmed that some days ago Kanhaiya had taken out the AC installed by him in the CPI's state office in Patna.

Rejecting the allegations, Kanhaiya refrained from giving a clear answer.‘Memes material is becoming mainstream, it’s unfortunate. What will be the truth in this, the AC was taken away, left the remote, took the slippers. Allegations that the gutters were not cleaned are not political allegations. Political allegations should be leveled against a politician, 'Kanhaiya said, clearly refraining from answering the question.

Indubhushan Verma, CPI's office in-charge in Patna, said his man was staying in the room. He took out the AC two months ago. CPI leader Vijay Mishra said Kanhaiya Kumar had sought permission from the party to remove the AC. Then the party said, this is your property. You can take it. A man from Kanhaiya's team used to live there. He moved into another house two months ago. When there was some stuff in the room, he took it. There is still some stuff in the room. However, no problem. "Kanhaiya Kumar has done a lot for the party," Verma said.

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) MLA Jignesh Mewani from Gujarat joined the Congress party on September 28.

