Did you Know: Prime Minister Narendra Modi only eats one meal a day?

Days after Neeraj Chopra and the Indian contingent of India's successful Olympic sojourn ethched their name in history books, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Neeraj why he had looked so confident that he would triumph with that second attempt of his. The interaction occurred on Monday morning at the Prime Minister’s residence, where Mr. Modi hosted a breakfast meeting with the Olympians. The video of the event was released on Wednesday by Mr. Modi through his social media accounts. Early on in the video, you could watch him asking the young athlete about his winning throw: “I was surprised to find you in a victorious mood after your second attempt and starting celebrations. You must have been so confident. How did it happen?”

Neeraj said that from his effort, he sensed that it was the best throw for the night: “It all comes from experience and training.” The Prime Minister praised the young athlete’s attitude" Bonding over churma! PM Shri Narendra Modi shared a lighter moment," with the Olympic hero. When the 23-year old quizzed, Modi on his food habits, the PM had an interesting reply. Modi revealed that he eats only time a day due to his occupational hazard and busy schedule. The veteran politician also narrated a unheard episode related to former Prime Minster Atal Bihar Vajpayee. He told how once Vajpayee ji praised about Gulab Jamuns and then he was served with the sweets everywhere he went. The athletes, who were part of the Tokyo Olympics, were also invited for the Independence Day celebrations. The Prime Minister was also seen chatting up the members of the India men's hockey team that won a bronze after 41 years. PM Modi was also seen examining a hockey stick. Vinesh Phogat, who has been suspended by the WFI for indiscipline, was also present along with young Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla and coach Jagmander Singh.



