Dilip Ghosh says Tathagata Roy's resentment not an issue for BJP

Hitting out at party veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the recent criticism of the veteran colleague over the functioning of the organisation is not an issue for the party, as he does have a bearer post in the party.

"It is not an issue for our party. It is maybe an issue for the media. He does not have any office-bearer post in the party," said Ghosh on being asked about Tathagata Roy's statement regarding the functioning of the party.

Ghosh further said that the West Bengal unit of BJP will have an organistional change soon.

"The party president and general secretary (Organisation) will talk to our state teamand on the basis of that, there will be some organizational change. Now the executive meeting is being held after a long time, after about one and a half years," said the former West Bengal BJP chief.

BJP veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy had earlier expressed his resentment over the functioning of the organisation. Roy was also openly critical about West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

