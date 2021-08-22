Disgusting video of Pani Puri seller mixing urine in water goes viral!

A shocking clip has gone viral on social media showing a street side vendor's bizarre act of mixing urine in pani-puri that was to be served to customers. Many social media users lost their cool after the video went viral on social media.

