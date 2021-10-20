Diwali Bonus: Bonus announced for central employees! check out who will benefit

There is good news for Central government employees. The Central Government has announced Non-Productivity Linked Bonus for Central government Employees for the financial year 2020-21. Earlier, bonuses in this category were also announced for millions of railway employees. The Expenditure Department under the Finance Ministry made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. This bonus will be available to non-Gazetted employees of Group C and Group B of the Central Government, who are not covered under any Productivity-Linked Bonus.

These people will benefit -

- The Expenditure Department said in a statement that it would benefit employees who come under the non-productivity linked bonus. That is, non-productivity related bonuses will be available to all non-Gazetted employees of Group-C and Group-B, who do not fall under the bonus linked to any productivity.

- Central paramilitary and armed forces personnel will also be eligible for this bonus. Employees who have been in service till March 31, 2021 and who have served for at least six consecutive months in the financial year 2020-21 will also be eligible for this bonus, the statement said.

- In case of employees who resigned, retired or terminated their service before 31st March 2021, this bonus will be given only to those who retired on medical grounds or died before 31st March 2021. But even in these cases, there must be at least six months of regular service throughout the year.