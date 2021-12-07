DJ, wrestler among 3 held for arms trafficking in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including a DJ and a wrestler, for trafficking of illegal arms, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Patel, a DJ, Pankaj Kumar Bhardwaj, a wrestler, and Jitendra. They were arrested in two separate operations.

Furnishing the details, the official informed that an information was received on December 3 that arms trafficker Yogesh Patel would come to the Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi to deliver illegal arms and ammunition to some Delhi-NCR criminals.

Accordingly, a trap was laid in the area. The police team arrested the accused from under the Mahatma Gandhi Marg flyover in front of Millennium Park and seized a bag from his possission that contained 12 pistols.

In the second operation, a tip-off was received on December 6 about two persons from Uttar Pradesh, who supplied arms and ammunition to different gangs in Delhi. It was learnt that the duo would come to Rohini to supply a large consignment of illegal arms.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap and apprehended two persons Pankaj and Jitendra along with 15 pistols. A case under Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor