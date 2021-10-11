DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrenders before Tamil Nadu court in murder case
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2021 09:52 PM2021-10-11T21:52:18+5:302021-10-11T22:00:13+5:30
DMK Lok Sabha MP TRVS Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, surrendered before a court in a murder case.
DMK Lok Sabha MP TRVS Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, surrendered before a court in a murder case.
The DMK leader was booked in connection with the murder of a worker in a cashew processing unit owned by him.
More details in the matter are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app