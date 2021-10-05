Do not go for kill immediately, it may not be man-eater tiger: Madras HC to TN forest dept
The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu Forest Department not to kill a tiger immediately as it may not be a man-eater tiger.
"Do not go for a kill immediately, it may not be a man-eater tiger," the Madras HC told the Tamil Nadu Forest Department which is making efforts to capture Mudumalai's tiger T23.
The court further said that there are only a few tigers left in our country.
Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was hearing a PIL filed against a decision taken by Tamil Nadu Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to hunt tiger T-23.
Tamil Nadu Forest department also made a submission before Chief Justice that they do not have plans to kill the tiger and they are planning to catch it alive.
