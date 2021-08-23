Doctor kills mother & sister with injection before attempting suicide, survives

A heartbreaking incident took place in Surat, Gujarat on Sunday. A female doctor killed her own mother and sister. She then attempted suicide. Dr Darshana Prajapati, 30, of Katagram area killed her mother Manjulaben, 59, and sister Falguni, 28, by giving them an overdose by injection.

The female doctor then took a lot of sleeping pills herself. Her mother and sister died while she survived. She is currently undergoing treatment at the district general hospital, police said. Divisional ACPR DJ Chhawda said Manjulaben and Falguni died of drug overdose. Dr. Darshana is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Dr. Darshana was fed up with her life. She used to be worried about many problems in her life.

Police have recorded the statement of the female doctor. Dr Darshana's mother and sister were depended on her. Therefore, before committing suicide, the female doctor killed both of them. According to police, Dr Darshana injected her mother and sister with sleeping pills. The police said that the exact medicine given by the female doctor to the mother and sister will come to light only after the postmortem.

Doctor Darshana was living in Sahajanand Society with her mother, sister and brother-in-law. Her brother and sister-in-law were not at home at the time of the incident. But when they returned, he saw the scene and called the police. Upon receiving the information, the police also rushed to the spot. Police took the bodies of the mother and sister into custody and sent them to the postmortem, while Dr Darshana was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident and why did Dr Darshana took this extreme step is being investigated. Police are currently investigating the life of Dr. Darshana from brothers and sisters.