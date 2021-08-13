Domestic airfare increased by 12.50 pc, passenger capacity from 65 pc to 72.5 pc

Domestic Air travel will cost more from Friday as the aviation ministry has increased the airfare by 12.50 per cent.

The aviation industry is expanding its wings in a calibrated manner. With the threat of COVID-19 decreasing in the country, the aviation sector, which has suffered heavy losses, is now opening up.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an order on Thursday allowing domestic airlines to operate flights with a capacity of 72.5 per cent from the earlier 65 per cent from August 13.

Along with this, the ministry has also increased the fare of domestic flights by 12.50 per cent from today. This does not include the airport user development fee (UDF), passenger security fee, and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Currently, this order is applicable for this month.

There is a possibility of a new order regarding airfare capping from September 1.

Sector A routes and fare capping: The fare capping for the routes falling under Sector A i.e. Delhi-Chandigarh, Goa-Mumbai, Mangalore-Bangalore, Srinagar-Jammu has been increased as follows. Earlier the minimum fare under Sector A was Rs 2,600 and the maximum was Rs 7,800. But according to the new fare applicable from today, the minimum fare has been increased to Rs 2,925 and a maximum of Rs 8,775.

Sector B routes and fare capping: The fare capping for the routes falling under Sector B i.e. Ahmedabad-Bhopal, Leh-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Delhi-Srinagar has been increased as follows. Earlier the minimum fare under Sector B was Rs 3,300 and the maximum was Rs 9,800. But according to the new fare applicable from today, the minimum fare has been reduced to Rs 3,712.5 and the maximum to Rs 11,025.

Sector C routes and fare capping: The fare capping for routes under Sector C i.e. Bangalore-Mumbai, Kolkata-Lucknow, Patna-Delhi, Chennai-Kolkata has been increased as follows. Earlier the minimum fare under Sector C was Rs 4,000 and the maximum was Rs 11,700. But according to the new fare applicable from today, the minimum fare has been reduced to Rs 4,500 and the maximum to Rs 13,162.50.

( With inputs from ANI )

