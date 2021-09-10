Don't become like Jinnah, BJP leader Vishwas Sarang warns Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Vishwas Sarang on Friday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and warned him not to "become like MA Jinnah".

Accusing Owaisi of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad, Sarang said that, "Owaisi's politics involves making two religions fight only for his own political gain. I want to warn Owaisi not to become like Jinnah."

Speaking toabout the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Sarang said, "The way he is trying to misinform people with statistics on religion and caste is not going to work well and the BJP will emerge victorious in Uttar Pradesh."

Earlier this week, Owaisi was on a three-day visit to UP, where he stated that 110 assembly constituencies in the state have 30-39 per cent population of the main minority community and the percentage goes up to 40-49 on 44 seats and to 50-65 per cent on 11 seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

