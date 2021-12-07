Don't create panic over 5 Omicron suspect cases in Goa: CM tells media

Panaji, Dec 7 Even as five suspected cases of the Omicron Covid variant have been identified in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the media not to create panic, while also urging 1.20 lakh residents of the state who have not taken the second jab, to step up and get themselves fully inoculated.

"Do not create a panic situation in the state by referring to them as Omicron suspects. I am continuously following up on the situation," Sawant said.

Five sailors, including Russian and Georgian nationals, have tested positive for Covid with Omicron-like symptoms.

They were onboard a cargo ship which had embarked from South Africa and is currently in Goa's Mormugao Port Trust, since November 18.

Four of the five sailors are quarantined at a government designated facility, while one is in isolation on the vessel anchored at the port.

Their samples have been sent to a Pune facility for genome sequencing test.

Sawant also urged the 1.20 lakh Goans, who have skipped the second Covid vaccination dose to get themselves inoculated.

"No doubt we want to take precautions, but we should not create panic situations. 1.20 lakh Goans have not taken the second dose. They should take that. We want to declare Goa as a 100 per cent vaccinated state by December 19. This is our target, people should help us achieve that. Take the second dose before (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi arrives in Goa," he added.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Goa on December 19 to inaugurate several projects.

