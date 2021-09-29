Doubling of railway lines in Gujarat, MP to give new impetus to social, economic development, says PM Modi

After the Union Cabinet announced the approval of doubling Nimuch-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the projects will give a new impetus to the social and economic development of the region.

"A new chapter is about to be added in the development of Indian Railways. Taking an important decision today, the government has approved the doubling of the Nimuch-Ratlam rail line. This will give a new impetus to the social and economic development of the region, while also giving a boost to local tourism," PM Modi tweeted.

Further, the prime minister said that these projects will solve the traffic problems in the areas.

"The doubling of this important section will solve traffic problems and benefit the people of Saurashtra," PM Modi said in another tweet.

During a press conference today in Delhi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced the approval of doubling these two railway lines in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

