Drug peddler held with over 2 kg brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore
By ANI | Published: August 28, 2021 03:54 PM2021-08-28T15:54:53+5:302021-08-28T16:05:03+5:30
Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused.
During the investigation, "The accuse was found to be an inter-state drug peddler and is being produced before District Court and Session Judge, Balasore," said STF.
Earlier STF arrested three of his co-accused.
The case has been filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).
Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor