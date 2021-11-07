Drugs on cruise case: NCB vigilance team summons witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 10:21 PM2021-11-07T22:21:39+5:302021-11-07T22:30:12+5:30
Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team on Sunday sent summons to Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, to appear before the probe agency at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB.
Earlier on October 30, Prabhakar Sail failed to appear before the team to record his statement, the probe agency official said, on Saturday.
A Special Enquiry Team (SET) had been constituted to probe allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case.
( With inputs from ANI )
