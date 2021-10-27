Drugs on cruise case: Witness Kiran Gosavi escaped from Lucknow, search on, says Pune police

The Pune police on Tuesday said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi in the drug on cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has escaped from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, and they are still searching for him.

As per the media reports yesterday, Gosavi had said that he would surrender to Lucknow Police, following which two teams of Pune police reached Lucknow earlier today.

However, according to the Pune police officials, Kiran Gosavi had escaped from Uttar Pradesh and "is not hiding in Lucknow anymore".

According to police sources, Gosavi's last location was traced near Fatehpur (Madhya Pradesh border) today morning, and according to the latest update, he is not in Uttar Pradesh anymore.

Pune City Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said "Our team has reached Lucknow earlier today but Gosavi has escaped from there and he has shifted his location"

"Two teams of Pune city police are still on his trail," he added.

Pune city police had formed two teams earlier to find Kiran Gosavi, an accused in a case registered with Faraskhana Police station of Pune city.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Notably, the bodyguard of Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail has alleged that he took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

In conversation with ANI, Gosavi said, "All allegations are false. They fabricated stories and are changing directions (of probe)."

He also alleged that it was him who was being threatened and said, "It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls."

Gosavi toldthat he would soon surrender outside Maharashtra and that all speculations would be cleared there forth.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor