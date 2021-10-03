Drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized in Uri sector

While the case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) disrupting a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai is still fresh, big news has also surfaced from across the Indian border. A special squad of Indian security forces seized 25 to 30 kg of heroin and other drugs in Uri sector. It is said to cost around Rs 30 crore.

Indian Army Joint Security Forces officers launched a special operation to expose the drug racket. A stockpile of drugs was seized from Uri town in north Kashmir area near LOC late on Saturday night. According to SSP Baramulla, the security forces had received information about some suspicious activities near the LOC. In the subsequent operation, a stock of drugs weighing 30 kg has been seized.

According to police, the drug peddler was watching the movements of the Indian Army from a distance. He fled the scene as soon as he saw the Indian soldiers. Indian Army personnel have seized stocks of drugs and handed them over to the police. Further investigation is being conducted by the police.