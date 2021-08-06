Drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized by Bengaluru Crime Branch, 5 held

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotic wing on Friday arrested five people in Bengaluru for illegally possessing drugs worth Rupees five crore, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.

The CCB seized 15 kg hashish, 10 kg cannabis, charas, cocaine, ecstacy pills, LSD strips, hydro ganja plants, the Joint Commissioner of Police said in his tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor