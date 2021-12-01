During covid period 11,716 traders committed suicide, says NCRB data

Corona has had a huge impact on the economy as well as health. This has led to a huge increase in trader suicides in 2020 compared to 2019. As many as 11,716 traders committed suicide in 2020, the central government said in Parliament on Tuesday. This is 29% more than in 2019. Of course, in the Corona period of 2020, the business class has faced more economic stress and crisis than the people associated with the agricultural sector. The Home Ministry, citing the NCRB report Accidents and Suicides in India, said that 9,052 people related to trade committed suicide in 2019, while 11,716 people committed suicide in 2020.

The NCRB has not divided suicide cases. However, it cannot be said that most of the traders who committed suicide belonged to the MSME sector, the government said. According to the NCRB report, 11,716 traders committed suicide in 2020. During the same period, 10,677 farmers committed suicide.

As of 2015, for every one suicide by a businessman there were 1.44 suicides in the farm sector. In 2020, the figures showed that for every farmer’s suicide there were 1.1 suicides by businessmen.