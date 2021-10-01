Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes MP's Seoni
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale struck Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
The earthquake struck at around 11.50 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 01-10-2021, 11:49:09 IST, Lat: 22.11 & Long: 79.59, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Seoni, Madhya Pradesh" said National Center for Seismology in a tweet.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Lachung area of the North Sikkim district on Wednesday.
