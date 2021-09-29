Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Sikkim's Lachung

By ANI | Published: September 29, 2021 10:12 AM2021-09-29T10:12:39+5:302021-09-29T10:20:13+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale struck the Lachung area of North Sikkim district on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck around 9:04 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-09-2021, 09:04:10 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 89.07, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 623km N of Lachung, Sikkim, India," said National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

