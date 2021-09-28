Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tremors were felt around 12:52 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-09-2021, 00:52:57 IST, Lat: 26.52 & Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 40 km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor