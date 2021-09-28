Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Assam's Tezpur
Published: September 28, 2021 03:42 AM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday.
The tremors were felt around 12:52 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-09-2021, 00:52:57 IST, Lat: 26.52 & Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 40 km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.
Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.
